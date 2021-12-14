Ascension St. Vincent payroll system impacted by ransomware attack

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent says it has been impacted by a ransomware attack on Kronos, a workforce management and HR company.

On Monday, the company said it became aware of unusual activity on Saturday and determined it was a ransomware incident.

"Like many companies, we have been impacted by the ransomware attack on Kronos. While Kronos is working to address system issues, we have put in place alternate systems to track time and process payroll as scheduled," Ascension said in a statement.

Kronos says it may take up to several weeks to restore system availability,

Earlier this year, both Eskenazi and Johnson Memorial Health were impacted by cyber attacks.

Eskenazi said "some data" was obtained by hackers and released online. In October, it was revealed stolen health and personal information was released on the dark web.

Johnson Memorial's attack was reported in October. Healthcare providers had to depend on paper to record patient information since the computer system is down.