Bethel Park pool closed due to maintenance

Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bethel Park pool has closed due to maintenance issues dealing with a leak and an electrical outage.

Indy Parks will have crews working on the maintenance issues this coming weekend. They did not provide a specific date for when the pool will reopen.

Meanwhile, Indy Parks has five other pools that are open to the public:

  • Frederick Douglass Family Center
  • Garfield Park
  • Perry Park
  • Thatcher Park
  • Christian Park (Willard Pool)

Marion County residents are able to enter for free. For a free pool pass, residents must show proof of address on a utility bill, rent or mortgage statement, school enrollment materials, or driver's license.

Residents are able to get pool passes at any pool, some family center, or customer service center.

Out-of-county residents must pay a fee to enter the pool will depend on the pool, but it ranges between $2-5.

