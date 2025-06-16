IndyGo to discuss proposed fare increase in upcoming public hearing

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is giving Indy residents a chance to be heard after a recently proposed fare increase.

The public hearing scheduled on Wednesday, June 18, at 4 p.m., will offer residents the opportunity to provide feedback directly to IndyGo's Board of Directors.

This comes as IndyGo proposes an increase in the base fare for fixed route service from $1.75 to $2.75, effective January 1, 2026.

Additionally, fare adjustments are proposed for IndyGo Access riders, with prices rising for trips within the ADA and Premium Areas, as well as Same-Day trips.

The decision is pending public input and final board approval.

Participants interested in sharing their thoughts must register in advance, with more information and registration options available online here.

