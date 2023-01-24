Broad Ripple restaurant fixing damage after hit-and-run driver hits building

BROAD RIPPLE — A Broad Ripple restaurant was closed Monday as staff worked to clean up damage from a driver who ran into their building and left the scene.

The incident happened at the Cholita Tacos Building, located in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, on Sunday around 7 a.m.

Cholita Tacos hit and run

Owner Greg Howe tells WRTV a water and gas line were damaged and an air conditioner was leveled.

"It basically shut us down," Howe said. "There was a massive water leak that occurred because the car actually hit a water main that basically broke in the basement."

The restaurant was closed Sunday and Monday as crews cleaned up the damage.

"You're talking quite a few, double digit, thousand dollars in sales that are lost, not to mention the fact that we have staff that lost a full day at work. We're going to try and take care of them, but for them that didn't come at a very good time to say the least," Howe said. "One day may not seem like a lot, but you know in the grand scheme of how we we do our business from fresh product to our staff salaries, t's a big hit being a Sunday."

Howe estimates the total damage to the building is $50,000. A police report has been filed.

The restaurant hopes to reopen Tuesday.