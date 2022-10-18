Watch Now
City-County Council approved Hogsett's 2023 budget

Budget includes IMPD officer pay bump, clinician-led mental health response team
Posted at 10:29 PM, Oct 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the City-County Council passed Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.46 billion 2023 operating budget.

“I want to thank President Osili, Vice President Adamson, Leaders Lewis and Mowery, and both caucuses for their significant collaboration and support of our spending priorities,” Mayor Hogsett said. “The bipartisan passage of next year’s budget is a major victory for Indianapolis residents, as we invest unprecedented resources towards public safety, chart a bold vision for the future of infrastructure, and enhance quality of life in neighborhoods throughout Marion County.”

The total 2023 City-County is highlighted by increased first year pay for IMPD officers and adding a $10,000 signing bonus and $2 million toward a clinician-led team of mental health professionals to respond to calls as opposed to officers when non-violent mental health crises occur.

Only one councilmember voted against the budget.

