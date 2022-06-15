City Market East to be redeveloped in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars will be used to transform part of City Market.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced a $175 million mixed use project for City Market East.

The east wing will be demolished and replaced with an 11-story multi-family tower containing 60 units. It will also be home to 8,000 square feet of office space, 22,000 square feet of retail and urban amenities space.

"We've begun a strategic planning process to find a path for the City Market to become a cultural and entertainment hub of the Market East district," Keisha Harrison with City Market said. "We look forward to seeing the City Market campus evolve to be a destination and neighborhood."

This project does not affect Old City Market and the weekly farmer's market.

Improvements for 251. E Ohio St., Wabash Alley and the parking garage at 251 E. Ohio St are also included in the plans. Improvements to the Class A-Building include façade updates, streetscape upgrades and attracting new office tenants.