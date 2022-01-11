Downtown Indianapolis bars say CFP National Championship game weekend was a success

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was the culmination of weeks of planning and preparation and days of celebration in the Circle City for the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Bars and restaurants had their work cut out for them Monday night, hosting thousands of football fans after months of uncertainty. An army of fans descended on downtown Indianapolis to cheer on two rivals - Alabama and Georgia.

"It's been busy all day since we opened the doors at 11. We were full by 11:10," said Steve Kelly, a regional manager at Kilroy’s Bar and Grill.

"It's been crazy, they've been nonstop coming in. People seem to just be getting off planes. It's awesome and it's been a rocking house all day," said Darrell Casmier, a manager at The District Tap.

Preparing for a crowd this big means lots of planning to keep each customer satisfied.

WRTV checked with the managers at Kilroy's and the District Tap to see what went into making this a smooth process.

"Just ordering the right amount of food, the right amount of beverages, booze and beer we could possibly get in. We haven't run out of anything and we don't plan on running out of anything, this is not our first time doing this," said Kelly.

"The plan for tonight is to serve as many as we can and after the game, we're expected to see a lot more people come in after," Casmier said. "Through the pandemic, it's been a little difficult. Having events like this can really perk us up and bring businesses to places that have been struggling."

Both managers tell me the crowds have been very patient and kind - where the Southern and Hoosier hospitality met in the middle to make this championship weekend a success.