Traffic light at Washington/Illinois in Downtown Indianapolis experiencing outage

INDIANAPOLIS — A busy downtown Indianapolis intersection may be extra tricky Thursday evening and into Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the traffic signals at Washington Street and Illinois Street are not operating.

While the lights are down, operations staff and IMPD officers are in the area to control traffic and support traffic flow.

The spokesperson said excavation in the area compromised a cable, causing the outage.

Early estimates anticipate that signals will again be operational within 24 hours.

The city is urging motorists to plan to experience slower than usual traffic or to plan to detour around the area.