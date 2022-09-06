'You are unwelcome in Indianapolis': Mayor condemns white nationalist group that marched on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett had a firm message for members of Patriot Front, the white nationalist group who marched in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

"You are unwelcome in Indianapolis if your message is going to be purely about division, disunity and hate for one another. I speak not just for Indianapolis but for America as a whole," Hogsett said.

The group was seen marching around downtown Indianapolis, including on Monument Circle during the Indianapolis Labor Fest.

It's not clear why they were marching and it hasn't been posted under the action section on the group's website yet. The group did post videos of its demonstrations in Indianapolis on one of its Telegram channels.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard American after the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Video of the group circulating on social media showed the group marching on Market Street between the Indiana Statehouse and Monument Circle with a banner reading "RECLAIM AMERICA."

IMPD did not give any members citations but said they closely monitored the group when they became aware of their presence.

Brandi Pahl with the city says although permits are issued for special events, the city does not issue permits for demonstrations that are in the public right-of-way.

The FBI told WRTV, "It is committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans to express their views peacefully during demonstrations. We also have a responsibility to ensure public safety and will not tolerate violence or destruction. We are committed to working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to stop any individuals who intend to commit violence or criminal activity under the guise of carrying out a demonstration."

The mayor says the city did not know the group was coming.

"The group appeared without any forewarning or forenotice. I can assure you no advance notice was given that this march was going to take place. I just simply standby those words made in a statement earlier this week," said Mayor Hogsett. "What this group is nothing more than hate and hate has no place in Indianapolis. This group does not represent the values that we share as a community and I want to make sure the public understands we condemn their message in the strongest terms possible."