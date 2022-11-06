Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Fall Creek and Meridian intersection, IndyGo Red Line stop closing for construction Monday

IndyGo Red Line Bus.JPG
IndyGo
IndyGo Red Line Bus.JPG
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 12:29:42-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, some IndyGo riders and drivers will need to adjust their route.

IndyGo is adding enhancements and safety upgrades along the Red Line.

In order to to do concrete pouring and other work, the Red Line station on Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway will close for about three weeks.

Temporary north and southbound Red Line stops will be located at Meridian and 25th streets.

During the closure, northbound vehicular traffic will be shifted to Central Avenue between 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway. Southbound vehicular traffic will be shifted to Central Avenue between 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway. You can see detour maps for Red Line riders and drivers below.

RELATED: IndyGo offering free rides on Election Day | IndyGo's rideshare program, IndyGo Connect, in hot demand | IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled

RED LINE MAP.png
DRIVER MAP.png
TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE