Fall Creek and Meridian intersection, IndyGo Red Line stop closing for construction Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, some IndyGo riders and drivers will need to adjust their route.

IndyGo is adding enhancements and safety upgrades along the Red Line.

In order to to do concrete pouring and other work, the Red Line station on Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway will close for about three weeks.

Temporary north and southbound Red Line stops will be located at Meridian and 25th streets.

During the closure, northbound vehicular traffic will be shifted to Central Avenue between 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway. Southbound vehicular traffic will be shifted to Central Avenue between 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway. You can see detour maps for Red Line riders and drivers below.

RELATED: IndyGo offering free rides on Election Day | IndyGo's rideshare program, IndyGo Connect, in hot demand | IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled

Provided/IndyGo