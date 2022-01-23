Growing Places Indy raising money with goal of opening mobile market

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis organization focused on fighting food insecurity needs your help to make its latest effort a reality.

Growing Places Indy wants to open the "Vegetabus" - a mobile market that will help residents in food deserts access fresh, local food.

"We all know that with COVID food access was a huge issue [with] a lot of people being on SNAP for the first time in their lives," Growing Places Indy Executive Director Victoria Beaty said. "The pandemic isn't over. We have roughly 200,000 people that are food insecure in Indianapolis."

The bus will have produce grown by the organization and other grocery items. Beaty says the mobile market will allow them to reach people outside of their service area.

"We know that transportation is a huge barrier in the city when it comes to food access. We really want to eliminate that and be able to be on wheels and have a mobile market," Beaty said.

The Vegetabus will be a pay what you can model in order to eliminate as many barriers as possible.

John Hay works with Growing Places Indy and sees the need firsthand.

"We need all kinds of outreach ... it's not the ultimate answer, but it's what we need right now," Hay said.

The organization has a goal of raising $15,000 by Jan. 28.

If they are successful, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will provide a matching grant as part of its Creating Places Program.

To find out more information or donate, click here.