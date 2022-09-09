Helping Horizon House help the homeless

INDIANAPOLIS — For many Hoosiers, the difference between having a place to sleep or not depends on one paycheck, an unexpected accident or the courage to leave an abusive relationship.

Horizon House has been helping others in Central Indiana for 34 years. Now, the organization needs some help of its own to continue its work.

Thomas Fisher is a recovering alcolholic. He says he knows what it's like to not have a place to call home.

"I had couches that I could sleep on, if I were sober. So that eventually didn't even really end up as an option," Fisher said. "I spent many years bouncing to and from different very awful, unhealthy living situations."

He now works as a peer support specialist at Horizon House, helping others who need support on their own journey out of homelessness and addiction.

"Just the other day, I said something about like sleeping for 3 or 4 hours and having to wake up to drink because you were sweating and shivering, like drinking to go back to sleep. This dude looked at me like he didn't know that had ever happened to another person. He threw his head back and was like 'oh my God, yeah," Fisher said.

Horizon House relies on grants, federal funding and support from local donors to provide its services.

"Everyone is welcome. Whether you're high, whether you're on some substance issues, whether you have any type of criminal background, Everyone is welcome here," Teresa Wessel, Horizon House Executive Director, said. "We don't view homelessness as a class of people; we view it as a condition."

The organization helped 6,000 Hoosiers last year — and expects to serve 7,000 this year.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, WRTV's Marc Mullins will emcee Horizon House's gala at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Tickets are still available. If you want to attend or learn more about Horizon House, visit their website.