How to get discounted Uber, Lyft rates in Indianapolis during March events

INDIANAPOLIS — March is a busy month in Indianapolis, and Sober Ride Indiana is offering free or discounted rides through Uber and Lyft.

$15 off ride credits are available between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. on the following days:

Big Ten tournament: March 10-13

St. Patrick’s Day/weekend: March 17-19

NCAA tournament: March 19 - April 5

Sober Ride Indiana was created by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute in 2020 to cut down on impaired driving—specifically around high-risk holidays and events.

To redeem a $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ride service being used.

Tips are not included, and users are financially responsible for anything over $15.

The credits are also being offered in Fort Wayne on the same dates.