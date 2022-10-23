I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
Drivers will be redirected to the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit. Motorists traveling on I-70 westbound through the North Split reconstruction zone should use the left lane to access the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit ramp.
The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street ramp is expected to reopen by the end of November.
Drivers will still have access to downtown via the following additional exits:
- I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)
- I-65 southbound to MLK/West Street
- I-65 southbound to Meridian Street
- I-65 northbound exit to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)
- All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split
