I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month

The I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp is closing Monday, Oct. 24.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.

Drivers will be redirected to the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit. Motorists traveling on I-70 westbound through the North Split reconstruction zone should use the left lane to access the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit ramp.

The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street ramp is expected to reopen by the end of November.

Drivers will still have access to downtown via the following additional exits:

  • I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)   
  • I-65 southbound to MLK/West Street 
  • I-65 southbound to Meridian Street  
  • I-65 northbound exit to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)  
  • All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split   
