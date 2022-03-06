Watch
IFD rescues teen stuck in tree who was trying to save a cat

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department
Firefighters rescued a teen from a tree at Holliday Park on March 5, 2022. The teen said he climbed the tree to try to rescue a cat.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Mar 06, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year old is safely on the ground after firefighters rescued him from a tree that he climbed to try to rescue a cat.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to Holliday Park and found Owen and the cat in the tree. Owen told firefighters he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety.

A cat become stuck high up in a tree at Holliday Park on March 5, 2022. A 17-year-old had to be rescued after trying to climb up and rescue the cat.

Crews spent an hour Saturday night working to get Owen down. He was not injured.

IFD says "the cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree."

IFD firefighters work to rescue 17-year-old Owen from a tree at Holliday Park on March 5, 2022.
