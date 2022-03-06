IFD rescues teen stuck in tree who was trying to save a cat

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year old is safely on the ground after firefighters rescued him from a tree that he climbed to try to rescue a cat.
The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to Holliday Park and found Owen and the cat in the tree. Owen told firefighters he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety.
Crews spent an hour Saturday night working to get Owen down. He was not injured.
IFD says "the cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree."
TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood