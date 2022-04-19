Watch
Immigration court to open in Indianapolis in 2023

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 17:34:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) is planning to open an immigration court in Indianapolis in 2023.

Currently, cases that originate in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin are generally heard in Chicago.

The court will be located in the Minton-Capehart Federal Building at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Michigan Streets.

"After the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) charges a foreign born individual, an alien, with violating immigration laws, EOIR decides whether that individual is removable from the country and if found removable, whether they qualify for protection or relief from removal," a DOJ fact sheet said.

The Department of Justice tells WRTV around 40 employees, including immigration judges and other court staff, will work at the facility.

Nationwide, approximately 350 immigration judges work in around 60 immigration courts.

