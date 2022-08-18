Indiana State Fair announces ‘Taste of the Fair’ winners

INDIANAPOLIS — There are dozens of food stands between the entertainment acts, buildings and Midway at the Indiana State Fair, but only three food items could win this year's Taste of the Fair.

Pickle Pizza, created by Swain's Concessions LLC, won first place, which is decided by votes from the public. The pizza features homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.

Coming in 2nd place was the Pretzel Nacho Bites, created by Wilson Concessions. The pretzel bites are covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and bacon bits.

Wilson Concessions also won third place for their Mexican Street Corn in a Cup. This item features roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese and Mexican spices.

If you haven't made it to the fair yet, there's still time to enjoy these treats and more than 100 other food stands before the Indiana State Fair closes on Sunday, August 21.

