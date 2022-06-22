Watch
Indiana Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy has big turnout

WRTV's Amber Grigley
The Indiana Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy was created by the American Legion Department of Indiana and the Indiana State Police. A week-long camp lets teenagers see what it's like to be a trooper.<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jun 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — This week at Anderson University, high schoolers interested in a career in policing are getting the experience of a lifetime.

The Indiana Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy was created by the American Legion Department of Indiana and the Indiana State Police. The week-long camp lets teenagers see what it's like to work in law enforcement.

Students try out multiple scenarios and learn what it's like to be on a SWAT team, K9-unit, bomb squad and active shooter situations.

"Since I've been doing it for seven years, it's not only the growth throughout the week but the growth throughout the years. I've seen students go from cadet keens to junior counselors, to troopers," Sgt. Jeremy Piers, a spokesperson with Indiana State Police said.

"I didn't understand that they had this many opportunities and types of careers. You can still be in law enforcement even if you don't want to be a police officer," Gus Walling, a youth cadet who is a rising college freshman said.

"We've actually had parents come to us after the program and say that it changed their child's life," Ron Patterson, Chairman of The Indiana Youth Law Cadet Academy said. "They went from being unruly and with no respect, to say, 'yes ma'am, no sir,' and they come back a second time. I think that is something I take away from this."

More than 70 high schoolers joined the camp.

ISP troopers say these camps can help improve the image of law enforcement and recruit the next generation.

