Indianapolis Airbnb owners booked ahead of National Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Playoff National Championship game is only a few days away, and just like hotels, Airbnb owners say they were completely booked in less than 24 hours.

"It blew up," said Jahni Cooper.

Cooper listed his first Airbnb unit one week ago. Within hours, his one bedroom one bath apartment downtown near Monument Circle received a lot of attention. He says January 9 and 10 filled up first.

"I had a lot of inquiries and I had to tell people unfortunately it's already booked," said Cooper.

Downtown Indianapolis hotels told WRTV Saturday they are also booked and busy.

Vist Indy says the game is expected to bring more than $150 million of revenue into the city.

"I did a search on Airbnb [Wednesday] and there's only a few left out there," said Austin Lage with Boesing and Lage Realty Group.

Lage says his Airbnb business is already seeing the financial impact.

"We own eight units and we manage three more. Georgia fans are coming out in numbers, no Alabama fans booked, but all 11 are booked at record prices. We have never seen prices like this. Our biggest one is 9 grand for three nights," said Lage.

Lage says he stays booked throughout the year but big events are his bread and butter. He says Airbnb owners pay a percentage of their earnings to the state similar to what hotels pay.

Cooper is thankful for the National Championship game. His unit is now booked for the entire month of January.

"Hopefully next year we get something just as big or bigger and they just come back next year," said Cooper.

