Indianapolis airport snow operation team keeps people, packages on the move

INDIANAPOLIS — George Kestler is among those in the driver’s seat at Indianapolis International Airport. His efforts and the work of dozens of others will determine the destiny of those hoping to leave or land in Indianapolis.

Kestler knows a lot about snow removal. His MB5 snow remover does its best work when it moves at 15-18 miles per hour.

“I’m proud of what I do and I’m proud of where I work. You always want to see things done better and right,” he said. “The goal is to always make it better.”

His work is quite a sight when it happens at the airport.

“Allowing grandma or the aunts or the nieces or the moms and dads to land, or FedEx to land and get their packages out, a job well-done is gratifying,” Kestler said.

Federal regulators require a one-time annual snow removal training session to work on the three runways. Coordination and good listening with the tower and among the team is key.

The mother of all snow removal machines is the MB5, which is a combination plow, broom and blower.

The winter storm is already impacting thousands of people traveling out of Indianapolis, but the team of plows in concert can clear a runway in about 30 minutes depending on the weather conditions. The last time the airport was forced to shut down was in 1978.

“We take it very seriously,” said Keith Berlen, airport operations and public safety senior director. “We have a lot of good employees that make that all possible and it just allows us to maximize the public value of the airport and keeping it open and keeping it open safe.”

Kestler is not concerned about what could be long days ahead. He adores his assignments on the airfields.

“For me, it’s like a glove,” he said. “Perfect fit.”