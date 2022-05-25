Indianapolis based restaurant CEO focuses on creating opportunities for the Chin community

INDIANAPOLIS — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. WRTV is sharing stories throughout the month highlighting the contributions from people in the AAPI community.

On the south side of Indianapolis, the Chin community is growing as refugees flee their home country of Burma searching for a better life.

WRTV spoke with Peter Thawnghmung, the president of a non-profit called Chin Community of Indiana.

"I've been here since 1980, a long time, I basically grew up here," Thawnghmung said. "There are nearly 30,000 Chin people who have moved from Burma through Malaysia, most of them as refugees, over the past 15 years that have settled on the south side of Indianapolis."

WRTV Photo/Nicole Griffin

Thawnghmung says community is very important and describes Indianapolis's Chin community as a tight-knit group. In his position, he's focused on serving people and helping them learn and grow.

"We came to this country to work, work hard and live American dream," Thawnghmung said.

When he's not serving his community, Thawnghmung stays busy as the CEO of Yo Health, Inc. The company operates Yoshi restaurants, Sun and Moon Yogurt stores and Joyce's Bakery and Café.

One of the most recent Yoshi locations to open is located in downtown Indianapolis on the corner of Illinois and New York Streets.

A Yoshi is also located on the campus of Ohio State University and the company is working to open a bakery and Yoshi store in Greenwood.

WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

"This investment in Yo Health gives an opportunity to build wealth," Thawnghmung said. "So this is why we are so excited to be taking this company public and see what happens, I think it's gonna do well."

According to Yo Health's website, the company currently operates 18 locations across the country with a goal to expand to over 100 during 2022.