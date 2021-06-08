Indianapolis City-Council approves $25 million to improve residential roads

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday to approved funding for new roads in residential areas in the city.

The council approved more than $48 million in transfers and appropriations to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works budget for design, construction and inspection of capital infrastructure.

Of the $48 million, $25 million will be used to improve the roads in residential areas in all 25 City-County Council districts.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the plan in May and said it will bring more crews to the less-traveled roadways.

"This is not filling chuckholes; it is actual real reconstruction of these streets," Dan Parker, the director of Indy's DPW, said in May. "This is not going to be 'let's throw some asphalt on top and make it look good.' We're going to rebuild these streets the way folks want them to. Some of these streets have not been touched in over 40 years and they deserve to be completely rebuilt."

City-County Council President Vop Osili said he is pleased the proposal passed.

"I want to thank DPW Director Dan Parker not only for undertaking this initiative but for working with the Council to ensure these resources are allocated equitably among the 25 Council Districts as we seek to address quality of life issues for all Indianapolis residents," Osili said in a statement.

According to a press release from the mayor's office in May, the earliest the project could begin is spring 2022.