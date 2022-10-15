Indianapolis leaf collection will begin in November

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7.

Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day during the four-week collection period, which ends Friday, Dec. 2.

DPW shared the following guidelines for leaf collection:

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

The leaves are taken to the South Side Landfill for composting. Residents can then get free mulch in the spring.

Outside of the four-week leaf season, residents can place bags of leaves inside their trash cart or take them to the Citizens' Transfer Station on Saturdays. Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County.

