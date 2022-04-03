Indianapolis police ask for help in finding man missing since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police have requested the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man last seen Friday.

Seth Retz was last spotted at his home in the 9300 block of Stonebridge Drive and may not be able to find his way back, according to IMPD.

Police say he's unfamiliar with the area.

Retz is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes and could be wearing pajama or dress pants.

Anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Retz's whereabouts, IMPD says to contact its Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.