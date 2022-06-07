Indianapolis Public Library launches Summer Reading Program 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — With themed workshops, programs, prizes, and dozens of books, the Indianapolis Public Library has launched its 2022 Summer Reading Program.

The program started Monday and will continue until July 30.

Kids and teens are welcome to Camp Read S'more, IPL's summer reading program. Participants are encouraged to read any book, graphic novel, magazine, e-book, or newspaper to earn prizes.

IPL is using the Beanstack Tracker app to allow participants to track the time they have spent reading or listening to an audiobook. Paper trackers are also available at any library location.

Prizes can be earned at certain hours spent reading, such as 1, 5, 10, 15, and 20 hours. These prizes consist of passes to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis haunted house, tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, Eiteljorg Museum passes, and free pizza from Lou Malnati's Pizzeria.

Bonus prizes are also available. Participants can reach the bonus prizes by completing seven DISCOVERY activities. These activities consist of donating and book to the library or planting a seed.

Participants have until Aug. 6 to redeem prizes.

The Summer Reading Program will not only include a kids and teens program but an adults program as well.

The "Read Outside" summer program allows adults to earn prizes by completing certain activities and reading.

Some activities include reading about sustainability, trying a new recipe, attending a library program, or visiting a park.

Prizes include a reusable straw and an IPL tumbler.

For more information about its summer reading program, visit its website.