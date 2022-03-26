Indianapolis receives $9.4 million to increase resources for those experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars are on the way to the City of Indianapolis for projects designed to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $9.4 million for 28 community projects whose goal is to move them into permanent housing with access to supportive services.

Some of the projects include:

Domestic violence programming such as rapid rehousing, rental assistance, and wraparound services to individuals fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence

Youth and young adult projects that provide those under 24 experiencing homelessness with rapid rehousing, transitional housing, wrap around services, and diversion

Programming for chronically homeless individuals that are in need of long-term permanent housing

Growth of the Homeless Management Information System

Funding for the Coordinated Entry System organization

“This funding furthers our community-wide goals of increasing access to safe, supportive, and permanent housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and enhancing services to increase housing stability,” said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, executive director of the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention. “We are thrilled with the expansion of funding for housing resources and services for youth and young adult and survivors of domestic violence, and we are eager to see continued investment in solutions that work.”

MORE: Indianapolis Community Plan to End Homelessness

Local organizations receiving funding include the Indiana Youth Group, Adult & Child, Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention, Coburn Place, HealthNet, Damien Center, Englewood Community Development Corporation, Midtown Community Health, Pando Aspen Grove, Horizon House and Partners in Housing.