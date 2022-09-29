Indianapolis Zoo mourns loss of tiger cub Roman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is currently mourning the loss of tiger cub Roman.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, Roman was born with a congenital defect that caused numerous health concerns over time.

Surgery was performed to correct the defect – but his health continued to decline.

The veterinary team at the zoo worked tirelessly to try and save him, but his medical challenges were too significant.

According to the zoo, Roman had a great personality and liked to wrestle around with his brother and sister (Nicolas and Helina).

The trio of tiger cubs was announced to the public in June. Each was named after a public vote was held.

The tiger cubs made their public debut on Sept. 16.