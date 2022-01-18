Indy Pride Parade and Festival will be held in-person in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Pride Parade and Festival will return to Downtown Indianapolis this June after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person parade is planned for Saturday, June 11, the organization announced Tuesday.

Indy Pride also said they are currently recruiting volunteers and sponsors.

Registration for vendors and entertainment will open in the coming weeks.

Information about additional Indy Pride month programming will be announced later this year.