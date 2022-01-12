IU economist discusses financial impact of CFP Championship in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The confetti is cleaned up from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Department of Public Works is beginning its takedown effort and local bars and restaurants are celebrating after a busy weekend hosting locals and Alabama and Georgia fans.
Indiana University Kelley School of Business economist Kyle Anderson says Indianapolis will likely see a $100 million benefit from hosting the game.
WRTV's Megan Shinn spoke to Anderson about the economic impact of the weekend.
Watch the video in the player above to learn more.
