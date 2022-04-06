IUPUI to hold recognition events for each school, announce graduates' names

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI is now planning recognition events for each individual school in addition to the main commencement ceremony.

Earlier this week, IUPUI told WRTV they couldn't reserve the space for each individual school, such as the School of Liberal Arts or School of Social Work.

"We have heard your desire to be individually recognized. In response, we are planning a special event with a processional to recognize you as we read your name and you walk across the stage," an event listing for the School of Liberal Arts said.

Holly Ward, a senior at IUPUI, created a petition that has over 1,800 signatures. In an email shared with WRTV, Margie Smith-Simmons, chief of staff within the Office of the Chancellor, said "due to forces outside of our control, the Indiana Convention Center entered into a contract w/an another organization during the time we’ve typically had space held for our use."

"In addition to the campus-wide commencement ceremonies, each school on campus is hosting a school recognition event where their students are recognized, with each school having the opportunity to design their own event. It has long been university tradition that students cannot wear regalia at their school recognition event unless that event occurs after the campus-wide commencement ceremony. Each school is responsible for communicating w/their student body the details for their respective event."



Margie Smith-Simmons, chief of staff in an email shared with WRTV

Smith-Simmons says over 3,000 graduates are expected. The overall commencement for the entire university is scheduled for Saturday, May 14. Names are not read and students do not walk across the stage at the main ceremony. More information on IUPUI's commencement ceremony is available online.

Information about individual school events is also online.