JW Marriott voted best hotel in Midwest, 2 more named top 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis have been named among the 15 best in the Midwest.

The JW Marriott hotel in downtown Indy has been the top hotel in the Midwest in the 2023 Conde Nast Travelers Readers' Choice Awards.

Bottleworks Hotel was named the No. 11 hotel in the Midwest and Ironworks Hotel was named the No. 5 best

More than 520,000 people submitted responses rating their travel experience.

Geronimo Hospitality Group runs both Ironworks and Bottleworks. They are thrilled with the honor.

“We are honored that three of our boutique properties have earned the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award,” said Erin McDonald, vice president of lodging for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “This award is a testament to our teams at each hotel who go above and beyond every shift, every day to make the guest experience a top priority.”