Lafayette Square Mall renovations moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS — A once crown jewel of shopping and dining is hoping to reclaim its title.

Lafayette Square Mall has a new owner, Fabio De La Cruz, who has plans for big changes in the works.

"My goal is to make the mall a landmark of Indianapolis," De La Cruz said.

After earning his real estate license, De La Cruz bought multiple homes and commercial properties around the Mall before buying the mall itself.

"These spaces can be rented and they are going to be successful," he told WRTV. "The biggest challenge that the mall has right now are the big [box] stores ... I don't think that they're going to come back.

Mall tenant Christopher Mitchell quit his job to start a business, Just Like Sunday, inside the mall.

"It's uplifting. It feels good," Mitchell said. "I've been told a lot of things here with the last owners that they could do for me and nothing ever happened."

The project will include a sports park, hotel and apartments. The project should be completed by December 2023.

Mitchell is watching, waiting, and willing to give this proposed comeback a chance.

"I'm ready for new growth and a new look. You have to look good to be good," he said.

Renovations inside the mall will begin as soon as the roof is repaired.