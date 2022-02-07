Market Street downtown to be closed through mid-March

INDIANAPOLIS — Market Street will now be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic through at least March 14, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT says recent weather conditions are the reason for the extended closure.
During this time, vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to Washington Street.
MORE: North Split project on schedule and continuing through winter
North Split project updates can be found on INDOT's website.
