North Split project on schedule and continuing through the winter in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 18-month North Split reconstruction project is on schedule at its mid-way point, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT strategic communications director Mallory Duncan said that is thanks to good planning that allowed crews to continue demolition through the winter months.

“We are right on track. We're just chugging along,” Duncan said.

Duncan said the North Split project, which began May 15, 2021, is still set to be complete on schedule.

“If you're downtown, you'll see a lot of new structures going up, which is really exciting for us. There's lots of progress being made, especially in that infield area,” Duncan said.

She said we are through the toughest part of the project.

“The biggest hurdle we had to get over was that full closure and we did it,” Duncan said. “We're about nine months in now and people have found other routes. I know there are still headaches when we close some local streets, and that will continue throughout construction, but main, big closure, it's done,” Duncan said.

Duncan said she’s eager for spring when the demolition is over the construction of our new and improved interstate begins.

“I know that it's difficult to see with a full closure,“ said Duncan. “The public doesn't get a huge idea of everything that's going on because they can't see it every day, but I will tell you we're on track, we're moving forward and we're really excited to get everything moving again and more into the construction as we head into spring and summer — these warmer months — where we can start pouring concrete.“

The St. Clair Street bridge is the first complete mini project within the entire project. Everything you need to know about the north split project can be found at northsplit.com. INDOT also regularly provides updates on its social media accounts.