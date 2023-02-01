Massive Indianapolis pothole causing big headache for business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — Dramatic temperature shifts are causing danger and nuisance on the roads.

Potholes are opening up around Indiana.

A massive pothole has formed just east of downtown Indianapolis at Washington Street and Forest Avenue.

Those who work in the area say it's getting bigger by the day.

On Tuesday, WRTV measurements found the pothole is about 8 inches deep and more than 16 feet wide.

Charley Powers, the owner of Quality Fabricated Solutions, says the pothole is impacting his ability to do business.

He's reported it dozens of times and says it's been an issue for many years.

"We reported it multiple times to the Mayor's Action Center ... they always close the cases out or reports out [saying] that they have been completed but yeah, nothing has ever happened," Powers said.

Powers said the city did patch the crater last year, but it was only a temporary fix; he says it crumbled away within a month.

Powers has essential materials delivered by semi. One of his suppliers told him they wouldn't be able to deliver if the road wasn't repaired.

"I don't understand why when we pay taxes and the amount of taxes that we pay — why the city can't come out and actually fix it? Powers said. "I feel handcuffed that potentially I won't be able to make income and in return won't be able to pay my employees."

DPW said they have to treat this pothole differently.

"I know that specific pothole, we actually have to do a little bit more in depth work on that. Our operations team has been notified. We are having storm water crews go out because it does have something to do with storm water ... the asphalt that we usually use is not staying in place," Imani Keith with Indy DPW said.

The pothole at Forest and Washington Street does have several open claims.

There are also more than 24,000 open pothole claims around the city, which can be seen on The Indy Pothole Viewer.

DPW's message is to have patience and report a pothole if you see one.

It is possible to get reimbursed if a pothole damages your car, but very few claims are paid out.

RELATED: Data shows the City of Indianapolis only paid 2% of pothole claims in 2022

You have to prove the city or state knew about the pothole before your damage.

These are the steps you must take to be reimbursed and things to keep in mind:

File a tort claim on the Mayor's Action Center website or call 317-327-4622.

Show photos of your damage.

The claim must be made within 180 days.

You must show receipts from bills you incurred for repairs.



To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or click here.

For more on how to file a tort claim, click here. You can also download, then fill out a blank template by clicking here.

By law, the city has 90 days to process a tort claim.

The city recommends you submit invoices for work completed on your car, not estimates.

