Matt Lillard, voice of Shaggy, visits The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor Matthew Lillard, who voiced Shaggy in Scooby-Doo, made a stop in Indianapolis Wednesday.
Lillard visited The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to check out the Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem exhibit, which opened earlier this summer.
"My favorite Shaggy statement is probably Zoinks ... when you're dealing with kids, I probably use it all the time. You can kind of say this exhibit is very Zoinks-esque," Lillard said.
The exhibit features The Mystery Machine, a Hall of Portraits, a villian's secret workshop and more.
Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem will be open until January 2023.
