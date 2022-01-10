More than 100 artists display their work for the College Football Playoff Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Hosting the College Football Playoff is a team effort and that includes about 100 Hoosier artists who participated in the music and visual arts.

Three projects through the Indianapolis Arts Council have brought a fresh look to Indy.

The first includes live performances at the Indianapolis International Airport. The live music series includes musicians playing at the airport’s Civic Plaza to greet and give visitors a musical sendoff.

Then, while people make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium, they’ll see 15 new pieces of art transforming the underpass on Capitol Street.

Julie Moore is the Director of Public Art for the Indy Arts Council.

“That corridor between the convention center and the stadium is going to be passed by about 100,000 people and it makes it very attractive, very exciting and very special," Moore said.

The new artworks will stay for several months before it’s removed.

Finally, there are five 3-D field goal murals around town. Each one has a goalpost but looks different. You can step into the murals and take pictures with it anytime.

