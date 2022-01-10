Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

More than 100 artists display their work for the College Football Playoff Championship

items.[0].videoTitle
100 Hoosier artists have participated in the CFP experience through music and new art around the city.
cfp art
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 18:27:45-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Hosting the College Football Playoff is a team effort and that includes about 100 Hoosier artists who participated in the music and visual arts.

Three projects through the Indianapolis Arts Council have brought a fresh look to Indy.

The first includes live performances at the Indianapolis International Airport. The live music series includes musicians playing at the airport’s Civic Plaza to greet and give visitors a musical sendoff.

Then, while people make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium, they’ll see 15 new pieces of art transforming the underpass on Capitol Street.

Julie Moore is the Director of Public Art for the Indy Arts Council.

“That corridor between the convention center and the stadium is going to be passed by about 100,000 people and it makes it very attractive, very exciting and very special," Moore said.

The new artworks will stay for several months before it’s removed.

Finally, there are five 3-D field goal murals around town. Each one has a goalpost but looks different. You can step into the murals and take pictures with it anytime.

For more information, click here.

TOP STORIES: Virginia man charged $600 after being stuck in traffic mess | These are the 700 personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected in 2021 | Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53 | 40% of COVID-19 ICU patients at Riley hospital are spending time on ventilator | Man rescued from retention pond on Indy’s south side in critical condition

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!