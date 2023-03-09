More than a dozen bridges across the city of Indianapolis in need of repairs

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen bridges across Indianapolis are in need of repairs, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The City says out of the 500 bridges they monitor, 16 need to be fixed.

One of those bridges is the Raymond Street Bridge over Madison Avenue. The city says it's more than 60 years old.

“There are things that need to be done, spots that need to be repaired. I am sure that the budget this year, even with the federal funds they are getting, it’s not going to be enough to do everything we want,” Indianapolis resident Janette Smith said.

The City of Indianapolis says construction is already underway and it’s expected to cost more than $1.7 million to be fixed.

Indy DPW says its contractors will replace the deck overlay on Raymond St. Contractors are also working from Madison Avenue on the underside of the bridge, removing deteriorated areas to receive the new concrete patching.

This isn’t the first time that this bridge needed repairs. Late last year, chunks of concrete started falling from the overpass.

“You can do a lot of armchair quarterbacking with what the city is trying to do and I don’t have all the data. At some point, we have to trust that they are doing what they can,” Smith said.

According to a 2020 bridge inspection report acquired by WRTV, the bridge was in need of structure rehabilitation due to deterioration.

In the report, it was requested that the concrete deck overlay be replaced, spalled areas beneath the slab be patched and the terminal joints be replaced.

The city says the work is expected to be completed by late spring.

This project is one of several the City of Indianapolis has highlighted for the 2023 construction season. Indy DPW has programmed $287 million in transportation projects and $156 million in stormwater infrastructure projects.

For a list of other projects click here.

