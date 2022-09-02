Indy DPW said crumbling bridge is 'structurally sound,' repairs expected next week after concrete falls

INDIANAPOLIS — The northbound lanes of Madison Street in Indianapolis have reopened near the Raymond Street bridge after chunks of concrete started falling from the overpass bridge.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews said they have reopened Raymond Street and Madison Avenue after the bridge was determined to be "structurally sound."

This comes have WRTV saw chunks of concrete falling from the bridge on Friday morning.

In a statement, Indy DPW said the bridge was previously scheduled for rehabilitation starting next week. Part of the project includes repairing concrete.

No injuries were reported.