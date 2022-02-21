New IMPD recruit class sworn in, applications open for next class

INDIANAPOLIS — 36 men and women on now on their way to becoming Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

IMPD held its 24th swearing in ceremony for new recruits Monday.

Recruits go through a 26 week academy training process that includes learning about communication, de-escalation, safe driving and firearms training. Following academy training, there is another 20 weeks of field training.

Lieutenant Shane Foley says while the job is challenging, it is also rewarding and a way to serve the community.

"We're looking for people who want to serve the community, we're looking for people who want to engage and make the community safer. That's what the police do; police officers are here to serve, protect, those are the common things but that's not enough," IMPD lieutenant Shane Foley said. "We need people who are able to communicate [and] talk with people through situations. We need people who have a variety of skills."

IMPD's application deadline for the 25th Recruit Class is open until March 4, 2022. On March 12, IMPD is hosting a one day event for people to do their written and physical test as well as their oral interview. That recruit class will begin at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.