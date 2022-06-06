Newfields raising price of admission

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning July 1, it will cost more for adults to visit The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.
The museum announced that admission is increasing by $2 for guests for a total of $20 per adult ticket.
A senior rate is also being implemented; those 55 and older will pay $18 per ticket.
Youth prices are not changing. Kids five and under get in free and kids ages 6-17 can buy a ticket for $13. Access Pass holders will pay $2.
Newfields offers free admission on the first Thursday of each month and has other community programs.
