Community complaints drive IMPD North District to crack down on drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers behind the wheel are likely to see more IMPD officers on the North side in the coming days. The department plans to crack down on drivers breaking the law.

Speeding is a major concern throughout many areas. The speeding is driving complaints to IMPD.

"We know that tragedy can occur when we disregard those stop signs and reckless driving," Commander Michael Walley said. "What this is our officers getting out and trying to prevent some of that from happening."

IMPD's North District took to Facebook Tuesday, saying in part, "(we) have received many complaints about speeding and disregarding stop signs, traffic lights, and passing school busses.” Assuring the community that they are out and will be issuing citations.

"Typically, what happens in these situations, officers will go to community meetings," Walley said. "Based on the intel and information they gather from those meetings, they just put a plan in place, and as much as staffing will allow, we'll spot check those locations to reduce traffic complaints."

"Some of the reckless driving, the stop signs are kind of confusing in this area," said Grazioli.

Grazioli said the extra patrol means a lot, as she, her daughter and her dog walk in the area a lot.

"It's important because a lot of us have kids and dogs," Grazioli said.

She said she's always walking with her daughter and dog, and she appreciates IMPD's proactive measures.

"It's a very popular time around rush hour," Grazioli said. "Everybody is coming home, and everybody is coming home for people to be out walking. So, just want to keep everybody safe."

In the Facebook post, IMPD's North District said officers “pulled over several people on College Avenue and Meridian Street for speeding/passing and passing a school bus.”

Walley said traffic is the number one complaint in all districts, and IMPD is trying to home in on stopping reckless driving.

"It's easy to get distracted with cell phones and technology, or maybe you're unfamiliar with the area. But everyone knows how to drive, and we just ask that people share the roads responsibly," Walley said.