North Split updates: One exit ramp opens, new weight restrictions and road closures

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced several updates on the North Split project.

The project, which began in May, is aiming to give the Interstate 65 and 70 interchange a facelift.

If the project stays on schedule, it's expected to be completed in November 2022.

As of Monday, here are the latest updates from INDOT.

Michigan Street ramp reopens

The Interstate 65 southbound ramp to Michigan Street reopened Monday morning. It's the first ramp to reopen since the project began.

While the exit was closed, crews reconstructed the ramp pavement and the Saint Clair Street bridge, according to a press release from the INDOT. Temporary barriers will remain on the east side of the ramp while crews continue to work on the railing.

Weight restrictions in place on exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis

As of Sunday, INDOT implemented new temporary weight restrictions on some interstate exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis.

All vehicles with more than 13 tons gross vehicle weight will be restricted from using the following exit ramps:



Exit 83A: Michigan and Ohio streets

Exit 111: Washington Street from I-65 northbound and I-70 eastbound

The restrictions are being put in place to reduce traffic congestion, prevent infrastructure damage and improve safety for drivers and people in downtown Indianapolis, according to the release. The restrictions will remain in place through November 2022.

Indiana State Police troopers will be at the exit ramps to enforce the restrictions and direct overweight vehicles to the detours, according to the release.

Ohio Street closure

Starting Monday, eastbound East Ohio Street at North College Avenue is closed to all traffic until about Nov. 9, according to a press release from INDOT.

Eastbound traffic on East Ohio Street will be redirected to New York Street using North College Avenue, according to the release. Additional turn lanes have been added in the area to accommodate the diversions.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to pay attention and become aware of the new traffic flows.

For more information on the project and detours, you can visit the North Split project website.