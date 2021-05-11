Why is the North Split reconstruction about to happen and what will change?

INDIANAPOLIS — You've been warned and now it is time to prepare as one of Indiana's busiest interchanges is set to close for a year-and-a-half.

Drivers need to be prepared for the major reconstruction project beginning this weekend, so let's break down what is happening at the heart of the Crossroads of America.

First, the significance of this work.

As WRTV previously reported, after years of talk, the North Split is finally getting a face-lift. The North Split as we see it today was constructed more than 50 years ago and is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The North Split project will replace or repair 32 bridges over 3.1 miles of highway.

The new interchange will have a smaller footprint and work to eliminate the crisscrossing and weaving of traffic as Interstates 65 and 70 merge together.

You are probably familiar with darting across lanes of traffic if you are northbound on I-65 trying to get off at Meridian and Pennsylvania streets. The new traffic flow aims to eliminate these traffic weaves to reduce bottlenecks and improve safety.

Here's what's going away for good.

Traffic on I-70 coming into downtown from the east side will no longer have access to the Pennsylvania Street exit ramp.

Traffic on Delaware Street in downtown hopping onto the entrance ramp to I-65 southbound or the collector will be no more.

As for this weekend, the southbound lanes of Interstates 65 and 70 between the North Split and Washington Street are set to close Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. The full closure of the North Split will begin Sunday.

The entire project, if on schedule, should be complete in November 2022.

