Nuisance lawsuit on hold as Lakeside Pointe at Nora owners look to sell complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A nuisance lawsuit against the owners of Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments is on hold as its ownership group looks to sell the troubled complex, the city announced Tuesday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said last week the city and the Marion County Public Health Department would file a lawsuit against New Jersey-based Fox Lake Affordable Housing Inc. if the ownership group did not make progress toward fixing health and safety violations at Lakeside Pointe.

On Tuesday, Mark Bode, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office, said the current owners are close to finalizing the terms of a proposed sale of the property and the assumption of a mortgage loan to a prospective buyer.

The city and the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, which operates the Marion County Public Health Department, agreed to stay the filing of a nuisance lawsuit until the end of February when the sale is expected to be finalized, Bode said in a written statement.

“The City and HHC will remain in contact with all parties throughout the process; if an agreement is not reached before that time, the nuisance suit will be filed,” Bode said. “If a sale is finalized before the end of February, the City will work with the new owner on a plan to abate the violations and the nuisance, but the new owner will be expected to comply fully with its responsibilities to the tenants.”

Last week, Hogsett said the city has received reports in recent years of collapsing ceilings, families going weeks without utilities, maintenance requests going completely unanswered and health issues caused by “unacceptable living conditions.”

There have also been multiple fires at Lakeside Pointe at Nora in the past year.

On June 12, 2021, a fire destroyed the apartment clubhouse, which eventually collapsed. About 25-30 residents were displaced on Nov. 20, 2021, following a fire that blazed through an apartment building on the north side of the complex.

Eight more people were without a place to live on Dec. 1, 2021, after a fire started in a unit that investigators determined resulted from a cooking accident.

WRTV has also covered concerns from residents about mold, broken windows, water damage and other problems in recent years.

Multiple residents explained in interviews how they went more than a week without hot water, had broken pipes or experienced sewage leaks. Others said language barriers prevented some residents from being able to speak up about their experiences.

