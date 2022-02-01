Jan. 31 is the deadline for Lakeside Pointe at Nora to address maintenance issues

INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline is looming for the owners at Lakeside Pointe at Nora.

They have until Monday to address maintenance issues that have led to unhealthy and unsafe living conditions — including mold, leaks, HVAC issues and fires that have displaced dozens of people. If they aren't addressed, they could face a lawsuit from the City of Indianapolis and the Marion County Public Health Department.

“With these apartments, they have been the worst ones because they don’t let you view the apartment before you move in. They just want you to give them the direct deposit,” Dominique Daniels said.

Daniels moved to Indianapolis from Denver with his family. He has been living at Lakeside Pointe at Nora for six months.

“We didn’t know they have problems with the hot water, there are leaks in the apartment and five fires since we have been here,” Daniels said.

He says it’s been the worst complex that he has lived in and he feels like it’s a bad message for the community.

“It’s bad for the community, it’s not a good first impression with me and my family and my kids coming down here and it’s just not a good impression,” Daniels said.

He provided WRTV with photos that show roaches all over his apartment as well as his neighbors.

“It’s time for this apartment building to be torn down,” Daniels added.

Last week, the City and Marion County Public Health Department threatened to sue the complex if changes were not made by Monday.

The city did not provide an update on possible legal action on Monday, but did tell WRTV inspectors were at the complex on Monday and will return on Tuesday to see if owners have made meaningful progress on repairing health and safety hazards.

Daniels knows he is planning on moving out of these apartments no matter what happens.

“It just sucks that we had to get in this predicament,” Daniels said.

