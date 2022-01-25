Hogsett threatens lawsuit against owners of troubled Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has threatened to file a lawsuit against the owners of a troubled north-side apartment complex where tenants have reported “a parade of horror stories.”

In a press conference held Tuesday morning, Hogsett said the city and Marion County Public Health Department will file suit under the Indiana Nuisance Law against the owners of the Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments on Jan. 31 if they “do not make real progress toward fixing health and safety violations.”

Property records list the apartment complex’s owners as Farh-Fox Lake Affordable Housing Inc. The complex is located near East 91st Street and North College Avenue.

“There must be real consequences for charging Indianapolis residents to live in unacceptable and uninhabitable conditions,” Hogsett said. “That should not be the way of life in any city, but especially not in our city.”

RELATED | Indianapolis apartment clubhouse destroyed by morning fire | Single mother loses everything in Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex fire | 8 people displaced after fire at Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments | Lakeside Pointe at Nora residents say its time to shut down troubled complex

Hogsett said the city has received reports in recent years of collapsing ceilings, families going weeks without utilities, maintenance requests going completely unanswered and health issues caused by “unacceptable living conditions.”

There have been multiple fires at Lakeside Pointe at Nora in the past year. WRTV has covered concerns from residents about mold, broken windows, water damage and other problems.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed suit against the owners of Lakeside Pointe at Nora in July 2021.

Paul Babcock, CEO of the Health and Hospital Corporation, said the housing division found more than 600 violations at Lakeside Pointe at Nora in 2019, and some may be unresolved today.

“Residents understandably ask, 'How on earth can this go on here in Indianapolis?’” Hogsett said.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference below:

PREVIOUS | Major health concerns at north side Indianapolis apartment complex | Residents say an apartment complex on north side of Indianapolis is unhealthy | Health Department blames owner for apartment conditions | Unhealthy conditions fester at north side apartment complex | Problem-ridden apartment complex pays no property taxes | Community rallies for north side apartment complex residents | Health department investigates troubled north side apartment complex