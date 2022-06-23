INDIANAPOLIS - The Vecino Group, based in Missouri, has pulled their plans for a Supportive Housing Development, Espero Indianapolis, in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood.

This comes after intense opposition from people who live in that community. The proposed development was slated to be built on a vacant lot at the intersection of East 25th Street and North Delaware streets.

Andy Beck, a housing advocate in Indianapolis, says a lot of pushback on projects like Espero Indianapolis are based on fear. Beck believes clear, concise information can overcome that fear.

Beck says the number of those who are facing homelessness in Marion County is increasing weekly.

The Vecino Group

"In my day job, I work with people getting evicted at our nine township eviction courts. We're evicting as a city, hundreds of people every week," Beck said.

The latest numbers available show there are almost 2,000 people in Marion County experiencing homelessness. Advocates like Beck believe the true number is much higher.

He hopes the next time there's a plan for supportive housing in Indianapolis, it doesn't face pushback. He says housing helps not only those experiencing homelessness but the community overall.

"Studies have shown that it helps with workforce efficiency. People are able to hold and maintain their jobs better if they're not having to find that next apartment, find that next apartment, be homeless, etc.," Beck said.

WRTV has asked The Vecino Group if they'll be looking for another location for Supportive Housing in Indianapolis. They have responded to that question yet.