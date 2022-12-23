Watch Now
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo

Triplets were born May 27
Provided/Indianapolis Zoo
Amur tiger cub Nicolas
Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 17:20:27-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly three months after his brother Roman died, the Indianapolis Zoo announced another tiger has died.

Amur tiger cubs Roman, Nicolas and Helina were born May 27. Roman died in September.

"Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering. Nicolas was deeply loved by our staff and guests."

Nicolas was named after the Veterinary Surgeon who assisted the Zoo during their birth.

The zoo says Helina has the same liver condition and is currently getting treatment.

In June, the zoo reported there are fewer than 100 Amur tigers in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

