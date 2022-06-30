Three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Wednesday of their newest animals - three baby tiger cubs!

Zoya, an Amur tiger, is a first time mom to the triplets. The Zoo says the two boys and one girl were born May 27 and weighed around 2 pounds each.

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo Three Amur tigers, one girl and two boys, were born at the Indianapolis Zoo on May 27, 2022.

The Indianapolis Zoo said tigers are solitary by nature and a zoo team is hand-raising the cubs who will be bottle-fed for 12 weeks.

"With fewer than 100 Amur tigers in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, our cubs are important to maintaining a healthy genetic and sustainable population," the zoo shared. "In the wild, habitat loss, human-tiger conflict and poaching are leading to declines in Amur tiger populations."

A campaign will happen in July to help name the three cubs and they will make their public debut in September.